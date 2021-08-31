17 times when beauty filters were put on already beautiful women, and what came of it

The goddess.women account is engaged in similar manipulations, and this is what female celebrities become after they have been thoroughly walked by the editor.

Shakira

Miley Cyrus

Kate Winslet

Meghan Markle

Julia Roberts

Lily-Rose Depp

Keira Knightley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie liked the processing of her photo, and she even subscribed to the author’s page. Among the fans of the treatments from goddess.women were other celebrities.

Margot Robbie









Kristen Stewart

Ann Hataway

Emilia Clarke

Gigi Hadid

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Blake Lively

Monica Bellucci

But only netizens were not happy with such treatments.

In the comments, users are trying to understand why change the appearance of already beautiful ladies beyond recognition, turning them into almost identical people.

Why Photoshop already beautiful women?

After processing, they all look the same.

Don’t you see that you make adolescents and even adults feel complexes?

This page can be very harmful for young girls who already think that they are not too pretty. And now it turns out that these celebrities are also not perfect?

According to Insider, such images can negatively affect people’s self-esteem, making them feel less attractive. Ultimately, people may see these processed images on the web and assume that celebrities look like that.

But everyone has different tastes: some like perfect portraits, while others prefer naturalness. The main thing is to find what you like.