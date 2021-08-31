Tuesday, August 31, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    17 times when beauty filters were put on already beautiful women, and what came of it




    The goddess.women account is engaged in similar manipulations, and this is what female celebrities become after they have been thoroughly walked by the editor.

    Shakira

    Miley Cyrus

    Kate Winslet

    Meghan Markle

    Julia Roberts

    Lily-Rose Depp

    Keira Knightley

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

    Rosie liked the processing of her photo, and she even subscribed to the author’s page. Among the fans of the treatments from goddess.women were other celebrities.

    Margot Robbie




    Kristen Stewart

    Ann Hataway

    Emilia Clarke

    Gigi Hadid

    Selena Gomez

    Rihanna

    Blake Lively

    Monica Bellucci

    But only netizens were not happy with such treatments.

    In the comments, users are trying to understand why change the appearance of already beautiful ladies beyond recognition, turning them into almost identical people.

    Why Photoshop already beautiful women?

    After processing, they all look the same.

    Don’t you see that you make adolescents and even adults feel complexes?

    This page can be very harmful for young girls who already think that they are not too pretty. And now it turns out that these celebrities are also not perfect?

    According to Insider, such images can negatively affect people’s self-esteem, making them feel less attractive. Ultimately, people may see these processed images on the web and assume that celebrities look like that.

    But everyone has different tastes: some like perfect portraits, while others prefer naturalness. The main thing is to find what you like.


    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us