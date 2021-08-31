Actors Natalie Portman and Sasha Baron Cohen were suspected of violating a lockdown in Sydney: police say everything was according to the rules

Australian police said actors Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen did not violate isolation rules after photographs emerged of them boating through Sydney Harbor amid an outbreak in the city of the Delta strain. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force.

Details

The pictures show the paparazzi Sacha Baron Cohen, Natalie Portman and her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepieu, take a boat trip around Sydney Harbor.

NSW police previously told the BBC they were investigating after members of the public raised concerns. And now the police say that no further action will be taken against them.

This comes after tougher restrictions against COVID-19 were announced in Sydney on Friday.

Portman and Millepieu have been in Sydney since January for filming. Sacha Baron Cohen and his Australian wife, Isla Fisher, also arrived in the country last year.

Context

Australia’s largest city has been on lockdown since June 26 to deal with an outbreak of the Delta strain. According to the Sydney authorities’ order not to leave their homes, people should only leave their homes for important reasons.

New South Wales reported 44 new Delta cases on Friday, all in the state capital, Sydney. So, despite the two-week isolation regime, the incidence continues to grow with the transmission of infection in households. State Prime Minister Gladys Berezhiklyan noted that the continued rise in the number of cases could provide for a continuation of the lockdown after the July 17 deadline set earlier.

Sydney’s isolation and fears of an outbreak of the Delta option in other cities last week sparked criticism of federal officials. Many accuse the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the slow introduction of the vaccine.

Australia’s vaccination program began in February when there were very few sick people in the country. But deployment was delayed due to supply problems and concerns about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is indicated that more than 90% of the population is not vaccinated.

At the same time, since March 2020, Australia has closed its borders to many foreigners as part of a controversial policy, in particular, restricting the entry of citizens and their families into the country. However, Australia has granted entry permits to thousands, including dozens of celebrities, athletes and businessmen. These exceptions have sparked public outrage.