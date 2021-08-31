Angelina Jolie celebrated 46 years in a restaurant with children

Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on June 4. On the occasion of her birthday, she went to the TAO restaurant in Los Angeles with the children.

How Angelina Jolie celebrated her birthday

The actress’s children – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – gave the star mom a little surprise.

They had a wonderful day of celebration at home and the kids surprised her with a special dinner,

Angelina Jolie with children near the restaurant was photographed by the paparazzi. In public, the celebrity appeared in an elegant manner. She appeared in a bright yellow dress, the thin belt of which emphasized her flawless figure.

The actress paired the outfit with powdery Christian Louboutin pumps. The festive look was completed by a black leather bag with gold Versace hardware. The star straightened and loosened her hair, and made light makeup on her face.

Note, recently held a trial on the guardianship of the parents of Brad Pete and Angelina Jolie over their children. The star father won the case and achieved the opportunity to take care of the children equally with the ex-wife. But the actress is upset and outraged, and therefore plans to “fight for justice” in the future.