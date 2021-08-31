Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Angelina Jolie charmed with a bright archive photo

    Photo: instagram.com/angelinajolie_offiicial

    Jolie delighted her fans

    In the photo, Jolie is captured with short blonde hair. She sits behind the wheel of a car, turning her head to the side.

    The legendary Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie delighted fans in a bright, unusual way. The photo appeared on the actress’s Instagram fan page.

    In the archival photo, Jolie is captured with short blonde hair in the image of the heroine of the film. Life, or Something like that.

    She sits behind the wheel of a car, turning her head to the side.

    Fans never stop admiring the beauty of the celebrity.




    “What a beautiful woman”, “I love you”, “Wow”, “The most beautiful girl on the planet”, “When you see these posts, you think that there is no limit to beauty, she is a beautiful and worthy woman, a very, very good actress” , “This look strikes on the spot,” – comment the followers.

    As previously reported, Jolie showed her breasts in an extreme cleavage.

    Angelina Jolie sells an expensive present from Brad Pitt

    News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet


