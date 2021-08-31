Angelina Jolie flew to Provence: beekeeper costume and dinner with graduates of the program “From women to bees”

Angelina Jolie

Just a few days ago, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara were spotted by the paparazzi shopping in Los Angeles, and today photos of the actress from France appeared in the media, where she flew as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Not so long ago, the press wrote that Jolie became an ambassador for the Women for Bees program, which was launched by Guerlain and UNESCO with the support of the actress and is designed for five years. The first advertising campaign of the project turned out to be memorable – Jolie posed for 18 minutes in front of the camera with a swarm of bees on her body. And if then the star went to refuse any protection from insects, then this time she chose to put on a special suit when she visited the apiary on the territory of the French Observatory of Apiology.

Jolie flew to Provence not only for a tour of the apiary – the actress had to present diplomas to the first graduates of the program “From women to bees”.

The course started on June 21st. Beekeepers from different countries became the students of the program. During the 30-day training, they received basic theoretical and practical knowledge in all areas of beekeeping and learned how to become professional beekeeping entrepreneurs.

At the graduation ceremony, Jolie appeared in a much more elegant way – the actress chose a camel-colored summer dress.



Angelina Jolie with a guest of the evening



It is worth noting that Angelina is far from the first celebrity person who decided to engage in beekeeping (yes, the actress will also take a beekeeping course). David Beckham and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea have long joined the ranks of celebrity beekeepers. Last September, The Sun reported that during the quarantine, Beckham “became a little obsessed” with beekeeping and even built his own hive on his site. Flea began to get involved in beekeeping even earlier – the musician has three beehives. He sometimes talks about his hobby on social networks.









Jolie’s trip to France, by the way, could be combined with the personal affairs of the actress in this country, to be more precise – with legal issues. Recently, Jolie asked the court to give her the opportunity to sell the Chateau Miraval estate with vineyards, located in Provence, jointly with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Recall that the couple officially filed for divorce in 2016, but they continue to divide property and argue over custody of six children today.

Recently, the press has often written not about Jolie’s litigation, but about her romance with the 31-year-old rapper The Weeknd. However, so far these are just rumors.