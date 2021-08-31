Angelina Jolie started Instagram and broke Aniston’s record

The famous Hollywood actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie opened an Instagram account and promised to tell stories of Afghans against the background of the situation in this country.

In her first publication, Jolie posted a letter from an Afghan teenage girl, in which she talks about the change in the situation with the rise to power of the radical Taliban (organization banned in Russia). According to the girl’s story, the Afghans used to live a normal life, but now they are “afraid of everyone” and believe that people’s rights are being violated.

In the description for the publication, the actress wrote:

Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and express themselves. Therefore, I came to Instagram to share their stories and voices of people around the world who are fighting for basic human rights.







The Taliban announced the establishment of control over the entire territory of Afghanistan on August 15. After that, thousands of people took refuge in the airport, trying to get out of the country.

In the first 15 minutes, Jolie’s Instagram gained a million subscribers. Thus, the actress broke the Instagram record of her colleague Jennifer Aniston. Recall that the first post of the Friends star was a photo with colleagues on the show, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, which received 8 million likes and hundreds of comments in 17 hours.