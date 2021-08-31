Arbitrum Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Developers Launch Mainnet

The startup Offchain Labs behind Arbitrum’s second-tier Ethereum solution announced the launch of the mainnet and raised $ 120 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners and other investors.

The Series B funding round also featured Polychain Capital, Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital, Alameda Research and Mark Cuban.

The startup received unicorn status with an estimate of $ 1.2 billion. The amount of funds raised reached $ 124 million.

The team will invest in further research and development of Ethereum scaling solutions.

The launch of the main network, dubbed Arbitrum One, means the possibility of launching decentralized applications for users. Previously, only developers could use it.

To use the solution, users will first need to use the Arbitrum Bridge to transfer funds from Ethereum to their wallet on the network.

The developers promise to reduce costs by more than 50 times compared to the blockchain of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.









In testing the mainnet, 350 projects have expressed interest.

On the first day of the network’s operation, the DeFi project Balancer Labs announced the integration with it.

We are excited to have the Balancer Protocol live on Arbitrum on Day 1! Stay tuned for the removal of the whitelist from our mainnet! https://t.co/vZ1SofVx8s – Arbitrum is hiring (@arbitrum) August 31, 2021

Earlier, the launch on the Arbitrum network was approved by users of the Uniswap decentralized exchange.

Arbitrum uses Optimistic rollups. The technology allows you to achieve higher throughput compared to Ethereum at a lower cost. Transactions are processed in a side chain, grouped and returned to the blockchain with the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

Recall that in May, the social content platform Reddit announced plans to test Arbitrum for its own Community Points program.

