Ariana Grande – Singer Launches Her Beauty Line

The popular American star Ariana Grande, in addition to music, decided to take up the beauty industry and open her own brand.

Ariana Grande / Instagram / @arianagrande

The 28-year-old is planning to launch a cosmetic line that will include eyeliner, lip and brow pencil, eye shadow, blush, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, and eyelash growth serum. Ariana called her brand “rem beauty” and has already created an account for it on the social network Instagram. At the moment, there is only one publication, but there are already more than 150 thousand subscribers who are eagerly awaiting a surprise from their favorite.

The only post on the page left by Ariana is a video of a banner ad from New York’s Times Square, which cryptically says “rem coming soon”.









Note that the American singer is already working in the beauty industry. Before launching a full-fledged cosmetic line, Ariana Grande presented a perfume line. Her first fragrance was released in 2015, and the newest one this year. The celebrity has a total of 10 bottles of pleasant perfumes, one of the most popular is “Thank U, Next”, based on her composition of the same name.

Recall that recently Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez spent their honeymoon in Amsterdam. The celebrity has shared some striking vacation photos with her followers.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that in May 2021, 28-year-old American star Ariana Grande married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had met for almost one year. Their wedding was modest, in the circle of close friends and relatives.

