Binance announced its partnership with the State Hermitage | Blockchain24

Binance NFT Marketplace announced its partnership with the State Hermitage, under which a digitized collection of world masterpieces from the main exhibition of the museum will be auctioned on the platform.

The collection titled “Your Token is Kept in the Hermitage” consists of five NFTs.

These include digital reproductions of Madonna and Child by Leonardo da Vinci, Judith by Giorgione, Lilac Bush by Vincent Van Gogh, Composition VI by Wassily Kandinsky and Corner of the Garden at Montgeron by Claude. Monet.

NFT, which stands for non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that have gained in popularity in recent months. NFT use cases range from digital collectibles, music and in-game tokens to artwork, as is the case with the latest Binance auction.

Each NFT set to go under the hammer on August 31st during the Binance NFT Marketplace event has a starting bid of $ 10,000 (BUSD), or roughly $ 10,000.

Then Mikhail Piotrovsky, General Director of the Hermitage, will certify the copies by signing them and indicating the exact time of each signature. The winners of the auction will also receive an exclusive NFT video, in which Piotrovsky certifies works of art.









Binance NFT Expects Increased Trading Volume

Launched in June this year, the Binance NFT marketplace includes digital artworks created using Binance’s proprietary blockchain infrastructure, with the goal of “providing the largest NFT trading platform in the world with the best minting, buying and exchanging experience.”

However, trading volumes on the platform have so far been relatively low.

Since its inception, the Binance NFT Marketplace has sold $ 25 million since its inception, according to a blog post published on August 16, with 400 creators worldwide recruited.

By comparison, DappRadar data shows that trading volumes on OpenSea, the leading Ethereum-based NFT marketplace, have exceeded $ 250 million in the last 24 hours, with weekly volumes topping $ 1 billion for the first time last week.

The recent partnership with the State Hermitage may well be a game to boost Binance’s performance. However, it remains to be seen if this will actually happen.