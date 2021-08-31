“Bitcoin is on the verge of explosive growth.” Why cryptocurrency will rise in price even :: RBC.Crypto

Experts from the Currency.com crypto exchange explained what is happening on the crypto market and answered all the main questions that are of concern to crypto investors right now.

On Thursday, August 12, the bitcoin rate on the Currency.com crypto exchange is $ 44.8 thousand, over the past day the cryptocurrency has fallen in price by 2%. At the same time, it has been actively growing in price for the past two weeks. Since July 21, the quotes of the asset have risen by 55%.

What’s happening?

The cryptocurrency market came out of the negative trend, which it fell into on May 19, against the backdrop of the “crypto scamming” in China, explained Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at the Currency.com crypto exchange. According to him, the breakdown of the $ 42 thousand mark by bitcoin marked the end of the negative trend and the beginning of the market recovery.

“Repeated attempts of sellers to push the price below $ 30 thousand met quite aggressive resistance from buyers who used any drawdown as an opportunity to buy bitcoin and other coins cheaper,” Karkhalev explained.

He called the super-soft monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and other leading Central Banks as the fundamental reason for the recovery of the crypto market. The depreciation of currencies, rising inflation and very low yields on government bonds are forcing investors to transfer capital into risky assets, which also includes bitcoin.

Even when the price of bitcoin dropped to $ 29 thousand, the bull market was not broken, added Valery, the private capital manager of the Currency.com crypto exchange. According to him, the key level indicating a reversal of the uptrend is $ 22 thousand. Now, for the final surrender of the bears and a more dynamic recovery of the market, bitcoin needs to overcome the level of $ 48 thousand and successfully gain a foothold above, Karkhalev warned.









Could the rate fall again to $ 30 thousand and below?

The likelihood of a new collapse of the bitcoin market to $ 30 thousand and below remains, so it is important to limit losses on purchases and be ready to buy at lower prices in order to gain profit at the weighted average price, added Valery, manager of private capital at the Currency.com crypto exchange. In turn, the financial analyst of the platform called this probability theoretical, since for this Bitcoin will have to overcome several strong support zones: $ 42,000, $ 36,000, $ 32,000 and $ 30,000.

What are the important milestones ahead for bitcoin?

It will be difficult for Bitcoin to overcome the zones of $ 48 thousand and $ 54 thousand, because these are precisely the marks from which the collapse started, Karkhalev noted. He predicted that a fairly strong correction to the region of $ 48 thousand and even $ 46 thousand is possible from $ 54 thousand.

It will be important for a cryptocurrency to gain a foothold above $ 50 thousand, the next frontier will be the willingness of traders and investors to buy at $ 64 thousand, added Valery, manager for work with private capital at the Currency.com crypto exchange. He warned that those who purchased the asset on the last correction may start taking profits. If this does not happen, then the asset price will continue to rise.

Will Bitcoin explode again?

Upon the breakdown of $ 54 thousand, bitcoin will quickly go to the renewal of the historical maximum, after which the rally will continue, Karkhalev said. He is confident that Bitcoin has far from exhausted its full potential in the current growth cycle.

Forecast for the end of the current year

At the end of 2020, the financial analyst of the Currency.com crypto exchange predicted the growth of bitcoin in the region of $ 80-85 thousand.After tough restrictions were introduced in China, the market was under pressure, so now there is a possibility that the first cryptocurrency will not have time to reach these marks. the expert warned. However, he believes that the asset will still update its historical maximum near $ 65 thousand. The option in which bitcoin will cost $ 100 thousand until the end of 2021 is not excluded, but Karkhalev believes that this will most likely happen in 2022.

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the subject of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

