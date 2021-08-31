Blake Lively first appeared after the birth of her third child

Blake Lively

In August last year, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became parents for the third time. And although after that the actress was photographed by street reporters more than once, she did not officially go out after giving birth until yesterday. But not all celebrities can afford to sit on maternity leave for a long time. Those for whom career plays an important role return to work rather quickly. So did 32-year-old Lively, who is now presenting a new picture with her participation – “Rhythm Section” (Rhythm Section). The star appeared yesterday at its New York premiere.





In her own way, the actress literally made a splash. She chose a velvet black dress with a deep neckline and dropped shoulders, lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin and high leather gloves. Blake complemented her look with a spectacular necklace made of beads and chains.

Lively’s 43-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds did not accompany her this time – he was probably at home with his three daughters. However, the star did not remain without support that evening – her sister Robin and mother Elaine came with her. Blake’s co-star in the film, actor Jude Law, was also among the guests of the premiere.



Blake Lively with her sister Robin and mother Elaine Blake Lively and Jude Law











The actress starred in the film before her pregnancy, but its world premiere took place only at the beginning of this year. In the film, Lively played a girl named Stephanie Patrick, who decides to take revenge on the perpetrators of the death of her family members. The film could have been released earlier, but during the filming, Blake seriously injured her hand, and work on it had to be suspended for a while.

There is no information about the Russian premiere of the film yet.