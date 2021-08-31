Brad Pitt named the most favorite place to have sex with Angelina Jolie

Angelina and Brad broke up in 2016. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in 2016, but they are still called one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. It is not surprising that fans are still interested in any details of their life together. The British edition of the Mirror published an excerpt from Pitt’s interview with Parade magazine, in which the artist shared a revelation about intimate life with Angelina Jolie. The actor talked about his favorite place to make love.

Pitt admitted that he and Angelina often went to the stone grotto located next to the pool in their family home to have sex. The artist stated that this is “just a great” place to get away.

But Jolie, apparently, has completely different memories of intimate life with Brad. In one of the past interviews, the actress mentioned that she really liked sex in the jacuzzi. Angelina also lamented that when you have six children, it is not easy to retire in the house. Therefore, he and Pitt rented a hotel room from time to time to be alone.









The romance of the future spouses flared up during the filming of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Photo: film frame.

In the same interview with Parade, Brad revealed that he experimented with drugs at one time. The actor is especially addicted to marijuana. This was at the dawn of his Hollywood career.

“I enjoyed using a little marijuana, which made me feel protected. Then I got bored, ”he said. Pitt admitted that he gave up the bad habit as it began to affect his career badly. The artist explained that because of the marijuana, he began to turn into a “damn donut”.

Brad gave up drugs, but became seriously addicted to alcohol. It was the addiction to drinking that ultimately cost the artist his marriage. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her husband after an altercation on a private jet when a drunken Pitt hit his eldest son Maddox during an altercation. After that, the guardianship authorities initiated an investigation. Pitt received treatment for alcoholism and a course of family psychotherapy.

The artist won the right to see the heirs, but the lawsuit on divorce and custody of children dragged on for many years. Only at the end of May 2021, Brad received the right to joint custody. Angelina disagreed with this court decision and appealed. According to independent lawyers, over the five years of the divorce proceedings, the ex-spouses spent both legal costs and lawyers’ services millions of dollars.