Bubble Looming and Bitcoin ATM: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

Investing.com – Honduras installs the first Bitcoin ATM and Billionaire John Paulson called cryptocurrencies a bubble – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our traditional roundup.

Tegucipalpa, the capital of Honduras, is home to the country’s first Bitcoin ATM. TGU Consulting Group has installed locally named “la bitcoinera” device in an office tower block. Kriptomat allows users to buy for the national currency, writes Reuters.

Accelerate Financial Technologies has pledged to plant 3,450 trees for every C $ 1 million ($ 790,000) invested in its carbon-negative Bitcoin ETF. This will result in a 1,000 tonne reduction in CO2 emissions, Bloomberg reports.

Former head of the world’s first public blockchain firm DigitalX, Lay Travers, has become the head of the Australian division of the Bitcoin exchange Binance. He worked at DigitalX for seven years.

Known for his bet on the collapse of the mortgage bond market in 2007, billionaire John Paulson, in an interview with Bloomberg, called cryptocurrencies a bubble “that will depreciate.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria has published draft guidelines for a national digital currency under development (CBDC), Cointelegraph reports.









The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina