Anastasia Lyakh. October 27, 2020

nine

We Got This Covered rumored that the upcoming third Spiderman Tom Holland will feature one of Peter Parker’s lovers, Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone from the previous reboot of the franchise.

Recall that Stone played in two films with Andrew Garfield as Spiderman: “New Spiderman “And” New Spiderman : High voltage”. In the final of the second, her heroine died. If Emma plays Gwen Stacy again, then it will most likely be not just Gwen, but the one that appears in the comics. Spider gwen (or Spider woman ).









Earlier it was reported that the triquel with Holland will focus on the multiverse. Jamie Foxx, who played in High Voltage, will return to the role of the antagonist Electro. Previous performers of the role of Parker may also return: the aforementioned Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

For that matter, it is worth waiting for the return of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.