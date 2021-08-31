Ethereum L2 Solutions May Be Added by Coinbase | Blockchain24

Ethereum (ETH) supporter Anthony Sassano, founder of The Daily Gwei podcast and co-founder of the Ethereum education resource EthHub, noticed an unusual announcement on Coinbase’s website.

Coinbase Expands Protocol Team, Focus on Ethereum L2 Solutions

According to an official statement from the Coinbase team, published by Anthony Sassano, American cryptocurrency heavyweight Coinbase is hiring developers to develop its protocol team.

It somehow flew unnoticed last week, but Coinbase is hiring people for its protocol team to support more Ethereum scaling solutions pic.twitter.com/8ckPEojNTV – Anthony Sassano (@ sassal0x) August 30, 2021

Manish Gupta, Coinbase's executive vice president of Engineering, stressed that integrating Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions will be the number one priority for new engineers.









According to the announcement, following the Polygon Network (MATIC) integration, Coinbase is set to explore several next-generation scaling techniques:

Our goal is to explore similar L2 scaling initiatives like Optimism, Arbitrum and Starkware over time.

In addition, the development of the Rosetta open source specification will be one of the challenges for new members of the Coinbase team.

Focus on scalability

Coinbase then unveiled the agenda for its community grants program. In 2021, priority will be given to developers who directly contribute to the blockchain codebase, or authors of technical papers focusing on a number of important topics.

Top priorities on this list include scalability, privacy, identity, and zero knowledge research.

In addition, the Coinbase Community Grant Program 2021 welcomes projects that address the underlying infrastructure and environmental impact.