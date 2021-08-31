Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Ethereum miners’ revenue grows 60% in August




    The total revenue of Ethereum miners in August reached $ 1.65 billion and is 60% higher than in July.

    Data: The Block.

    The growth occurred despite the activation of the EIP-1559 proposal during the London harfork on August 5, which provides for the burning of part of the commissions.

    At the time of writing, a total of 146,819 ETH worth about $ 488 million has been burned.

    Data: Watch The Burn.

    This did not prevent miners from receiving commissions in the amount of $ 644.14 million per month against $ 201 million in July.




    Fueled by a boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. In August, the trading volume on the largest NFT marketplace OpenSea exceeded $ 3 billion, surpassing the previous month’s figure by 800%.

    In addition, the price of Ethereum rose significantly in August relative to the July levels. Against the background of the hard fork, the quotes overcame the $ 2800 mark, followed by rising to $ 3100. In the middle of the month, the course reached $ 3300.

    4-hour ETH / USD chart on Bitstamp. Data: TradingView.

    Ethereum hashrate in August updated its maximum at around 646.7 TH / s, surpassing 643.8 TH / s reached in May.

    However, the revenue of miners in May in the amount of $ 2.39 billion remains at a record.

    Recall that Compass experts predicted that after the hard fork, the income of Ethereum miners will decrease by 20-30%.

