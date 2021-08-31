Ethereum rose by 8% and renewed its three-month high :: RBC.Crypto

The price of altcoin for the first time since mid-May exceeded $ 3.4 thousand, and its capitalization increased to $ 402 billion

The price of Ethereum on the Binance crypto exchange has increased by 8% over the past seven hours. The value of the altcoin for the first time since mid-May exceeded the $ 3.4 thousand mark. The capitalization of the cryptocurrency increased to $ 402 billion, according to CoinGecko. In August, altcoin has risen in price by 39%.

On August 5, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.









Since the activation of the update, more than 147.9 thousand Ethereum worth $ 505.8 million have been burned in the altcoin network, according to the ultrasound.money service, which tracks the destruction of coins in the altcoin network. The average burn rate per minute is 3.94 Ethereum.

On August 27, it became known about a critical error in the Ethereum network. The developers of the digital coin issued an emergency update to prevent the blockchain forking, however, some nodes have lost access to the altcoin network.

