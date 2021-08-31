Friendship with the ex: Jennifer Aniston commented on the live stream of ex-boyfriend John Mayer on Instagram

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston

Someone, and 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston knows how to be friends with her ex-lovers. She managed to maintain excellent relations with ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, with whom she even celebrates the holidays, and with John Mayer.

The other day, the 42-year-old musician conducted a live broadcast on Instagram for his fans. It turned out that the actress also watched it. Meyer spoke of the late singer Bill Withers, noting that everything he said was useful, while John himself cannot boast of it.

Only four percent of what I say is helpful

He joked.

This phrase amused Aniston so much that she sent her ex-boyfriend three laughing to tears.

It’s hard to say whether John noticed this comment, but Internet users immediately paid attention to it and immediately took a screenshot.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer started dating in February 2008. Their romance lasted a year, although during it they parted for a while. After the breakup, the couple maintained friendly relations, and Jennifer always spoke very well of her former lover.

We take care of each other. I love him so much. We communicate and adore each other,

– she said in an interview with Vogue.

Meyer himself, speaking about breaking up with Aniston, called that time the worst in his life.

By the way, according to the sources, he was among the guests of her 50th birthday party last year.







