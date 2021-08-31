Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck moved in 11 months after the wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

In the married life of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, a new chapter is coming: almost a year after the wedding, the 44-year-old actress and 48-year-old screenwriter and producer, who used to live in a guest marriage, finally decided to move in. Gwyneth herself spoke about this in a recent conversation with the editors of InStyle.

Married life is just wonderful! This month we will finally start living together. I love my husband! Brad is a wonderful and very kind person! He complements me and guides me on the right path. I really like being married – it’s a lot of fun

– shared Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

By the way, a couple of months ago, Gwyneth was not going to change anything in her family life with Falchuk. The actress admitted that she lives with her husband only four days a week, after which he returns to his home. Paltrow called this mode “practical and very nice.”

All my married friends say that our schedule sounds perfect, so we shouldn’t change anything,

– said Gwyneth.

Paltrow admitted that this scheme was suggested to her by a personal “sex teacher” – in his opinion, such a schedule of meetings helps couples to maintain love and passion in relationships over the years. What exactly made the actress so quickly abandon the already worked out scenario of life with her husband, she did not elaborate in an interview with reporters.









Recall that Paltrow and Falchuk met in 2010 and were only friends at first. Their romance began four years after the first meeting. In January 2018, the lovers announced their engagement, and at the end of September they played a magnificent wedding, which brought together all the star friends.