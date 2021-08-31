Humanoid Robot Developer Sophia: Cardano is “Perfectly Superior” | Blockchain24

SingularityNET CEO Ben Herzel, known for developing artificial intelligence software for the humanoid robot Sophia, praised Cardano’s blockchain on Twitter, stating that it is “significantly better than the others.”

SingularityNET announced last September that its AGIX token would become multichain through a partial transition to Cardano.

During a conversation with IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, Herzel did not rule out that “everything” could be moved to the largest blockchain with proof of ownership if it performs much better.

The Cardano ERC20 Converter, which makes it easy to move Ethereum assets to a rival chain, is on track for final launch this week. IOG Project Manager Francisco Landino demonstrated how an AGIX token can be moved to Cardano during a recent event.









In a podcast, Hertzel said that he started programming in Haskell in 1993. Hoskinson was only five then.

Haskel serves as the basis for the Cardano smart contract programming language Plutus. Hence, this made blockchain a natural fit for Goertzel.

Hertzel cited Ethereum’s scalability issues as the key reason for the migration, the second phase of which kicked off in February.

In May, Cardano-compliant AGIX replaced the old AGI token following the completion of the hard fork.

AGIX is up more than 5% today, despite the market as a whole is in the middle of a slight correction.