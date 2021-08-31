Insider on Megan Fox and Rapper Colson Baker’s relationship: “They’re clearly more than just friends.”

Megan Fox / Coulson Baker

The press continues to discuss the separation of one of the brightest couples in Hollywood – 34-year-old Megan Fox and 46-year-old Brian Austin Green. Recently, Brian made an official statement in which he confirmed the break with his wife after 10 years of marriage. At the same time, Green clarified that 30-year-old rapper Colson Baker, with whom Megan is credited with having an affair, has nothing to do with this story.

Yesterday, an insider told Us Weekly what Megan and Coulson really have in common. The source confirmed that at the first stage, the actress and the rapper were really just friends, but recently their relationship has reached a new level.

Megan Fox

They began to communicate as friends, but all this time mutual sympathy grew between them. Meghan thinks Coulson is a really cool guy, and recently their relationship has grown into a romantic one.

– said the insider.

Megan Fox



Colson Baker



The source clarified that Megan and Coulson began to spend a lot of time with each other due to similar work schedules – together they starred in the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which has not yet received a title in the Russian box office. Last week, eyewitnesses noticed how they drank coffee together, after which they drove to Fox’s house in Calabasas in the rapper’s car.

Recall that the other day Brian Austin Green called the relationship between Megan and Coulson extremely friendly, and all the rumors about their romance were an invention of journalists:









I never met him personally, but Meghan and I talked about him. They are friends now. From what Megan said, he’s a really sincere and good guy. I trust her opinion, she has always been very reasonable. I don’t want people to think that he and Megan are bad, and I’m a victim, because everything is not at all the way they write in the press.

The actor said that he and Megan have not yet put an end to their relationship, and also added that they will always love each other and communicate closely for the happiness of their three sons.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green