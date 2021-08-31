Institutions Remain Optimistic About Cardano And Ether As BTC Churn Remains

Institutional influx into altcoin investment products continued to rise in the past week, but the same cannot be said for bitcoin.

In his weekly digital asset flow report on August 30, institutional asset manager CoinShares identified a total inflow of $ 24 million in altcoin-based investment products. Capital flows mark the second consecutive week of inflows to altcoin funds, with investments in altcoin products increasing. up 14.3% from $ 21 million last week.

Ether has been a favored asset for institutional investors, with a weekly inflow of ETH-based products of $ 17.2 million. The report notes that products tracking Ethereum and other altcoins now account for 32% of the sector’s total assets under management (AUM) – only 3% less than in mid-May at 35%.

Cardano Institutional Funds recorded record weekly inflows of $ 10.1 million, accounting for 32% of total weekly altcoin inflows. Cardano-based instruments now hold 0.15% of the capital enclosed in cryptocurrency investment products combined.









The sharp increase in the influx of Cardano is due to the expectation of its update on September 12 “Alonzo”, in which the functionality of smart contracts will be implemented for the first time.

The Polkadot and Solana funds also received inflows of $ 1.5M and $ 2.7M, respectively. Solana now surpassed Bitcoin Cash in assets under management in tied funds with $ 16M, ranking ninth in AUM with BCH funds. on the tenth.

Despite the bullish momentum around altcoins, the report notes that Bitcoin products continue to experience outflows with a loss of $ 3.8 million over this period. Thus, Bitcoin products have been outflowing for 14 of the past 16 weeks. “

CoinShares estimates that Institutional Asset Managers currently represent a cumulative AUM of $ 56.8 billion, which explains the slight weekly decline in the sector’s AUM aggregates by the constant outflow of funds from Bitcoin-based products.

RELATED: Bitcoin Investment Products Still Suffering From Churn Despite Price Recovery

Looking at the performance of fund issuers, CoinShares’ own bitcoin fund suffered the heaviest losses last week at $ 14.5 million, with ETC generating the largest inflow of $ 14.1 million.