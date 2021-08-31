Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will reunite on screen for the first time since 2001

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The long-awaited reunion of former spouses, 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt, is finally happening! True, so far only on the screen. Yesterday it became known that Pitt will join the live readings of the 1982 comedy film “Easy Times at Ridgemont High.” In addition to Aniston and Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman and other Hollywood stars will also take part in the readings.

The online event will take place on Thursday, August 20 on Facebook Live and TikTok. It is organized to raise funds for Sean Penn’s CORE, a non-profit organization that helps test the COVID-19 vaccine.

The last and only time Pitt and Aniston worked together was in 2001, when they starred in one episode of the TV series Friends. At that time, Jen and Brad were married, which eventually lasted five years (they got married in 2000 and divorced in 2005). Aniston Pitt left for Angelina Jolie. Having gone through a hard divorce, Jen was nevertheless able to forgive the ex-spouse, and now, according to insiders, is on friendly terms with Pitt. True, fans of the couple continue to hope that their relationship will grow into something more, especially after they warmly communicated with each other at the SAG Awards earlier this year and gave a reason to talk about their reunion.







