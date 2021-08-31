Jennifer Aniston is thinking about retirement – Moscow 24, 09/30/2020

Photo: AP / Invision for the Television Academy

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston started talking about retirement. This was reported by “Dni.ru”.

The celebrity noted that the thought of changing her profession has been haunting her for about two years, adding that she has lost interest in acting. Aniston herself does not know what project can return her former interest in the profession.

“This happened after I finished work and thought, ‘Wow, it really sucked the life out of me,” – said Aniston.









However, she admitted that she feels happy when she is engaged in interior design.

Jennifer Aniston gained popularity in the 90s of the last century. One of the most popular roles of the actress was the role of Rachel Green in the TV series Friends. Aniston is also the owner of several prestigious awards. The star is very popular among producers and directors.

Earlier it was reported that former lovers Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began to flirt again. True, while reading the script. However, this also gave celebrity fans hope for their reunion.