Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Kim Kardashian appeared on the Kanye West show in a wedding dress




    American rapper Kanye West has put on the third show in honor of the new album Donda, which has not yet been released. The latest event took place at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, TMZ reports.

    In addition to large-scale decorations and special effects, the audience was impressed by the exit of Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

    The celebrity took the stage in a white Balenciaga floor-length wedding dress during the show’s finale, No Child Left Behind. The image of Kardashian was complemented by a veil. She walked slowly towards Kanye, who was holding a Bible.

    Sources close to the former spouses told the portal that “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that means so much to him.”

    The publication also stressed that the TV star and the rapper are no longer together, but despite this, they will forever remain a family.

    Kim Kardashian appeared on the Kanye West show in a wedding dress - 1 - image




    Recall that Kanye West introduced the Donda Stem Player audio speaker, which allows you to remix in real time.

    We also wrote that Kanye West applied for a name change.

    Photo: ruposters.ru


