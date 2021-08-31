Kim Kardashian was suspected of having an affair with CNN reporter Wang Jones

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian

Despite the fact that 40-year-old Kim Kardashian has not yet officially divorced her 43-year-old husband Kanye West, she has already been credited with a new romance. The TV star is rumored to be dating 52-year-old CNN reporter Van Jones.

Kim has known him for many years, but they say that they have become close in recent months, and their relationship allegedly grew from friendship into romantic.

However, sources close to the Kardashians refute rumors about the couple’s romance, stating that Kim and Wang have only a working relationship and a common interest in criminal law reform. In 2018, Kardashian and Jones worked together to secure a pardon for Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking in 1996.

As for Jones’ personal life, he has been single for about two years. In 2019, he divorced his wife Jana Carter, with whom he had been married for 14 years. Together they are raising two sons.

Jones, although he has nothing to do with the world of show business, is very famous in the USA. In addition to his journalistic activities, he is engaged in advocacy, writes books, and is also a co-founder of several non-profit organizations and an Emmy award winner. During his career, he managed to work in the administration of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.









Despite the fact that Kim and Wan have not yet confirmed their romance, netizens are already writing that Kardashian will use Jones for personal gain in order to succeed in a career in the field of law.

Sources from Kim’s entourage, however, say that while she is not ready for a new relationship and wants to focus on raising them with Kanye’s children.