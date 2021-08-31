Kim Kardashian-West announces full rebranding of KKW Beauty

Interpreter



12 jul. 2021 g.



American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West announced via social media that KKW Beauty, the beauty brand she founded in 2017, will leave the digital space in August for a full rebranding.

KKW Beauty website will cease functioning on August 1st – Instagram: @kkwbeauty

The 40-year-old celebrity and entrepreneur posted the news on her Twitter and Instagram accounts: “On August 1st at zero o’clock we will shutdown kkwbeauty.com to return to you with a completely new brand – with more modern and innovative formulas enclosed in sophisticated packaging. which is consistent with the principles of sustainable development ”. According to Kim, her brand will look very different.

“I am very glad that I continue to develop and expand my product line, and you will be able to evaluate it the way I always wanted. In addition, my team is now working hard to improve your customer experience by giving you the ability to buy beauty products of all categories on a single site, ”wrote Kardashian.

Kim does not indicate when exactly her label will return to the Web, but promises that his absence from the Internet will not last very long.









The news about the rebranding of the business, which the American conglomerate Coty – which received 20% in the company’s capital in 2020 – estimated at a billion dollars (74.5 billion rubles *), appeared almost immediately after the information about the upcoming relaunch of the cosmetic brand of another representative of the celebrity clan – Kylie Jenner …

The Coty Group, the majority shareholder of the brand Jenner founded in 2014, said the new Kylie Cosmetics concept will be based on “improved pure and vegan formulas.” Also, as part of the rebranding on July 15, a new website will be launched, where, according to Coty, the products of the Kylie Skin line, that is, skin care products, will be sold.

The rush to rebrand both brands gave rise to the assumption that the relevant decisions were made under the pressure of legal disputes.

Last June Forbes wrote that Seed Beauty – the manufacturer of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics – has filed a lawsuit against Coty alleging that “Kylie Cosmetics deliberately disclosed” Seed’s proprietary secrets “to Coty, which are” undisclosed intellectual property. ” According to ForbesSeed Beauty also filed a lawsuit against KKW Beauty, demanding that the firm prove that it did not disclose its technology.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian-West has resorted to rebranding. So, almost immediately after the launch of the Kimono modeling lingerie label in 2019, the entrepreneur accused of cultural appropriation had to change the brand name to Skims.

Be that as it may, the obstacle at the very beginning of the path did not particularly interfere with a well-developing business. In April of this year, Skims was rated by the publication The New York Times $ 1.6 billion (RUB 119.3 billion *). More recently, the company announced that it will provide underwear and other clothing to American athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

* By course xe…com on July 12, 2021