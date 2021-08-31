Kristen Stewart on her new role

Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer and talked about how it affected her.

Kristen Stewart (Still from the movie “Spencer”)

In a conversation with El Paso Inc, the actress shared: “She means a lot to me, but I realized all this relatively recently, because I am from Los Angeles and did not grow up in England. Before that, I did not think about her, because I lived so far away from it. “

After Kristen played the princess on the big screen, she completely changed her attitude towards her. The actress was able to feel what an amazing person Princess Diana was. “I can’t stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she thinks about what is happening in the world now, ”admits Kristen.

Princess Diana (Photo: @princessdianalady)

Stewart noted that she did everything to assimilate as much information as possible about Princess Diana in order to show her on the screen exactly as she was in life.









“I watched everything and more. Sometimes I even fell asleep in the image of Diana, ”the actress admitted.

Kristen Stewart (Still from the movie “Spencer”)

We will remind, Kristen Stewart played the main role in the film “Spencer”, in the center of the plot of which the last years of the life of Princess Diana.