Kristen Stewart starred for gloss and talked about first dates with women

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, 30, starred in a photo shoot for the November issue of InStyle and gave a candid interview to the publication. The actress posed for the photographer Olivia Malone in a black bra, a translucent Chanel dress, as well as a red jumper and gray trousers.

The Twilight star revealed that there was a reason she was so careful with Robert Pattinson and announced that she had quit drinking and smoking the day she turned 30.

We did our best not to be photographed

She said.

Stewart, who has been dating Dylan Meyer for a year now, did not hesitate to discuss her first dates with women with the journalist.

When I first went to meet a girl, I was immediately asked if I was a lesbian,

– remembered Stewart.

The first girl she had an affair with was Alicia Kargile (they were together from 2014 to 2016).

I felt like there might have been things that hurt the people I was with. Not because I was ashamed to be an open lesbian, but because in some way I did not like to reveal my whole self in front of the public. It’s like stealing. It was a period when I was a little secretive



– she said.

After Alicia, she dated French singer Soko (2016), performer St. Vincent (2016), model Stella Maxwell (from 2016 to 2019) and then with stylist Sarah Dinkin (from 2018 to 2019).

The actress also had affairs with men: Robert Pattinson (2009-2013), Michael Angarano (2005-2009) and the late Anton Yelchin (2004).

The first couple of times I played homosexual characters, I had not yet openly talked about my sexual orientation. I am attracted to stories and people for a reason, and I think that by default I represent what I stand for,









– said the star.

Stewart also talked about how the isolation affected her.

I feel terrible about what is happening in the world, so I donate money, but I do not participate in the marches. I am an annoyed optimist. I always think, “It can’t be that bad”

– she shared.

The actress admitted that she drank a lot during the start of the pandemic, but everything changed on her birthday.

I woke up that day, April 9th, and thought: “You need to strain.” I drank too much at the beginning of the pandemic, so I quit drinking and smoking. I’m embarrassed because it sounds corny, but anyway it’s true

– said Kristen.