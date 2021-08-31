Kylie Jenner congratulates daughter Stormi on her birthday

В честь малышки бизнесвумен опубликовала трогательное видео в Tik-Tok .

Daughter Kylie Jenner Stormy Webster is growing rapidly. On Monday, the 23-year-old beauty mogul posted in Tik-Tok cute photo montage in honor of her daughter’s third birthday.

The video shows the cute moments of life Stormy over the past years – from newborn to baby.

The girl’s father Travis Scott, who no longer meets with Jenner, was also included in the list of names that are important for a happy mom. We remind you that in February 2018, Jenner announced the birth of her first child after months of hiding the pregnancy.

“I am very sorry that I am keeping you in the dark with all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote at the time on social media. “I understand that you are used to being involved in all my travels.”









She continued, “My pregnancy was a moment that I chose not to show to the world. I knew I needed to prepare for my new role for the rest of my life in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew. There was no problem, no big paid exposure I was planning. I knew that my child would feel every stress and every emotion, so I decided to do just that for the sake of a new little life and our happiness. “

By the second birthday Stormy Jenner went out of her way to host a StormiWorld themed party featuring plots inspired by Frozen and Trolls. It remains unknown how exactly the Kardashian-Jenner family will celebrate the baby’s new birthday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.