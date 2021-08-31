Kylie Jenner “flashed” an intimate detail under the dress









Kylie let down her lush hair. She laid them in body waves with a side parting. The star girl chose nude makeup. Jenner put red eyeshadow on her eyelids, drew arrows and painted eyelashes. The model’s cheeks glowed with a blush, and on her lips was a beige lipstick with a matte finish. The representative of the Kardashian clan complemented the look with gold earrings and stiletto sandals.

Fans admired the favorite. “Awesome!”, “Favorite Mamacita”, “I look forward to your costume for Halloween”, “Baby, you are perfect!”, “Darling, you are so beautiful”, “Best of the best”, “You look like a pumpkin”, “Sister in orange!”, “Lady boss”, “My favorite color!”, “Orange looks great on you, Kylie,” the followers said.







Jenner recorded a video in which she talked about the most memorable outfits for Halloween. Instadiva admitted that she liked the costume most of all, inspired by the famous image of Christina Aguilera from her video Dirty. Kylie has compiled her rating of holiday outfits.

