Kylie Jenner showed the most fashionable manicure of 2021 – photo

Kylie Jenner loves to do an unusual manicure: the girl regularly changes the color, shape and design of her nails. And after her, all the fashionistas of the planet are in a hurry to make the same nails. Not surprising: Jenner is registered with the gurus of the beauty industry, who set trends for many seasons to come. Recently, a young and successful businesswoman, as well as a model, demonstrated which nails will be relevant this winter. So, get inspired and sign up to your master!



Manicure by Kylie and Kendall (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Kylie this time went to the beauty salon with her sister Kendall. And on her blog, she demonstrated both options, showing her right and left hands, hers and her sisters. One has a zebra-like animal print that is applied only to the edge of the nail. And on the second – an abstract drawing of red-orange stripes. The base of the same nail is painted in a natural pale pink shade.

“Different, but the same,” concluded Kylie, giving the followers plenty of admiration for such a picturesque manicure and an inscription with meaning.









“Nail target”, “Just wow”, “I have already signed up for the master,” – the fans immediately responded. By the way, they are always responsive to Jenner’s beauty posts, wanting to look no worse than their favorite.

Kylie has previously shown other manicure ideas as well.