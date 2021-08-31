Latin Americans took up arms against bitcoin: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

In late August, protests erupted in the capital of El Salvador, San Salvador, as hundreds of disgruntled citizens took to the streets to challenge the recognition of bitcoin as the national currency. Latin Americans have taken up arms against the government of El Salvador out of fear that the introduction of cryptocurrency will contribute to corruption, writes Business Insider.

“We know that this ‘coin’ fluctuates a lot. Its course changes every second, and we cannot control it, ”said a protesting representative of the trade union of workers of the Supreme Court. According to local media reports, the opposition to Bitcoin coincided with a broader mobilization of retirees demanding an increase in payments. Now this category of citizens is afraid that they will have to receive a pension in the “unstable” cryptocurrency.









Experts suggest that the protest mood in El Salvador is also caused by fear of the unknown. As shown by a survey of the scientific publication Disruptiva, 30 percent of the country’s population have no idea what bitcoin is, and more than half of the respondents called the government’s decision “completely wrong.”

Now in El Salvador, the US dollar is the official means of payment, but from September 7, bitcoin will also receive the status of a legal financial instrument – the corresponding law was passed by Congress in early June. According to President Nayib Bukele, this measure will help create jobs in the country and make financial investments more affordable for many citizens.

However, to representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the recognition of bitcoin as an official currency seemed unreliable. They warned that the state risks volatile domestic prices. In addition, it will become more difficult to combat money laundering and achieve carbon neutrality.