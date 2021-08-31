Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Hollywood star Megan Fox has filed for divorce from the father of her three sons, actor Brian Austin Green. The actress intends to achieve joint legal and physical custody of the children and exclude the possibility of obtaining spousal support for herself and Green.

American actress Megan Fox has filed for divorce from Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green after ten years of marriage. Writes about this TMZ. At the disposal of the publication were documents according to which Fox is seeking joint legal and physical custody of three sons born in marriage and wants to exclude the possibility of obtaining spousal support for himself and Green.

Brian agreed with almost all the points of the agreement, but he did not put his signature on the waiver of the opportunity to receive spousal support.

None of them indicated anything regarding child support. According to American law, child support is divided into two types: funds to provide for children and funds to support an ex-spouse. As can be seen from the preliminary agreement, the most important part of a divorce, concerning the maintenance of the children, must be without conflict.

In addition, there is a major discrepancy in the date the relationship ends. According to Megan, they broke up in November 2019, while her husband called the date March 5, 2020.

According to Western media reports, Megan first filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, but the following year she returned to him and became pregnant for the third time. Note that three days before filing for divorce from Green, Fox made her red carpet debut at the American Music Awards with her boyfriend, rapper Colson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly. In the photos from the event, fans of the actress noticed her tattoo, which, according to their assumption, is dedicated to her new lover. On Megan's forearm appeared the inscription "El pistolero", which, according to a loose translation from Spanish, means "armed with a pistol."









The couple met before the coronavirus pandemic while filming the upcoming thriller Midnight in a Grain Field in Puerto Rico.

Later in May of this year, they were spotted buying takeaway food together, after which there were rumors that the actress was self-isolating separately from her spouse. Following this, Brian emotionally announced on his podcast that Megan had dumped him. He said that after returning home from filming the film, she stated that she felt better and liked herself more away from him. As a result, they decided to “part ways for a while” and “see what happens.” At the same time, Green emphasized that Fox and Baker are just good friends.

Later, Megan starred in the video of the rapper, who confessed his love to her on social networks. In the summer, they returned to Puerto Rico to finish filming Midnight in the Grain Field. By the way, left alone, Brian met for some time with model Tina Louise.

The actor from time to time made fun of the new relationship of his almost ex-wife. So, on her Instagram post dedicated to her new boyfriend with the caption: “Very handsome boy … All mine belongs to you”, Brian shared a post about his three sons with Megan and signed: “Very beautiful boys … My heart belongs to you.”

The actress did not appreciate the humor and burst out with a huge number of angry comments, asking not to use children for hype in social networks and attempts to “prick” her.