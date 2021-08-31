Natalie Portman on Reading, Miss Dior and Preparing for Thor: Love and Thunder

In 1950, three years after Christian Dior introduced his famous wasp-waisted new-look dress silhouette, Dior’s debut fragrance was redesigned. Now Miss Dior was sold in a rectangular laconic bottle, “tailored like a suit“, As the couturier himself put it. It was also decorated with engraving and a black ribbon resembling a bow tie. Illustrator René Gruo rendered this image in an advertising poster in which the swan was adorned with a string of pearls with a bow. Several decades later, in 2010, Natalie Portman became the face of the fragrance, best known to the world for her role as a ballerina in the film “Black Swan”.

“It’s funny because it was a dark role, but I think because I was falling in love with my husband at the time, I had this feeling of great romance, excitement and joy. It was very much in line with the world of beauty, joy and sensuality in which Miss Dior exists, ”said the actress. An amazing consonance, because once Christian Dior himself said to the perfumer: “Make me a perfume that smells of love.”

Now the fashion house has presented a new version of the fragrance, revised by the master François Demachy. Miss Dior’s bottle contains an abundance of signature Centifol roses. They were raised by the fashion designer’s sister, Catherine. This woman survived the torture and 10 months in Buchenwald, and then began to trade in flowers and planted whole fields of these roses. The new fragrance also combines bouquets of lilies of the valley, peonies and irises. Natalie describes her feeling of this perfume this way: “So many people have had such difficult times this year, and I think it was important to find these hotbeds of joy and beauty in order to feel the need to live right now. It has a glimpse of this summer’s catharsis“.

Goddess of thunder

Natalie spends this summer in Sydney, where she is busy filming the next blockbuster from Marvel “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Portman plays Jane Foster, the goddess of thunder, and for her this role became in many ways a turning point, since the filming process was preceded by a long and not the easiest physical preparation. Natalie did it for the first time.

“I worked with a coach for four months before filming, and then for the entire filming period. We did a lot of strength training and drank a lot of protein shakes. It was a heavy weight workout that I had never done before. Of course, I never really wanted to get bulky, but now I have done a great job in both agility and strength. It definitely helps me get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild and cool to feel strong for the first time in my life. “







Book Club Creator

Natalie Portman ironically calls herself “bookworm”And I am sure that the best way to study the psychology of people is from fiction. She even wrote a book of fairy tales for children and created a kind of book club on Instagram, where she publishes a selection of her favorite works and discusses new items with subscribers.

“One of my favorite things about Instagram is the ability to find friends or people that I’m interested in, with whom I have similar reading tastes, and then find out what they read. This is always a great way to learn about new books that I may not be familiar with. Reading is one of the greatest joys in my life. And then, I have an incredible opportunity to meet the authors and ask them questions. This is perhaps one of the coolest privileges of a public person: I can call a writer I admire and talk to him. So I wanted to share it with subscribers and then see what others are reading. ”

At the moment, the actress is reading the book “Runner Up” by Rachel Kusk, and also plans to get acquainted with some Australian authors – Holly Ringland’s work entitled “Alice Hart’s Lost Flowers”, which was recognized as a 2019 book in Australia, as well as a book by a popular science writer Rebecca Giggs “Saplings: The World in a Whale.” “I just finished reading Jumpa Lahiri’s new book, Whereabouts. She’s just incredible! I also became kind of obsessed with Deborah Levy. I try to understand everything that she writes, because she is just an icon for me, ”says the actress.

So if you are just wondering which book to read next, you can read books on the recommendation of Natalie Portman. The star’s literary background is definitely worth trusting. Also ahead of her shooting in the mini-series based on the best-selling American writer Laura Lippman “Lady in the Lake”. In 1947, director Robert Montgomery was already filming a thriller based on this book, but now Alma Harel and the Apple TV + team are taking over. The action takes place in the 60s in Baltimore. Natalie plays the main character, journalist, model wife and mother Maddie Schwartz, who decides to solve the murder of a young girl. During the investigation, she meets a local black rights activist, played by Lupita Nyong’o. ““Lady in the Lake” is a story about a Jewish woman in the 60s and her desire to be free. It reminded me very much of my grandmother, because in the 80s she was about the same age. I am always attracted to things that could help me better understand my own past, so it was definitely very interesting to me.“, – said Portman about the shooting. “I remember my grandmother for the scent and sense of glamor. She was very fond of makeup and always wore makeup and perfume. I think it was a way for her to express herself, a way to express her artistry.“.

