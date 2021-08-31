Parallel Finance Raises $ 22 Million in Series A Funding Round | Blockchain24

Loan startup Parallel Finance raised $ 22 million in a Series A funding round that valued the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol targeting Polkadot and Kusama at $ 150 million.

The round, one of the biggest events for the project built on the Polkadot network, came just months after the $ 2 million Parallel funding round. Polychain Capital topped a round with Lightspeed Venture Partners, Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and Alameda Research. Parallel aims to solidify its position as an alternative to DeFi Ethereum, the market leader despite low processing speed and high fees. Polkadot, a competing ecosystem that connects to multiple blockchains, doesn’t yet have such a robust protocol landscape.

Parallel’s answer is a suite of automated market creation, betting and derivatives services for polkadot and its counterpart, kusama. Project founder Yubo Ruan said Parallel had 3,000 users in the five months after launch. Many of them are institutional.









“The reason we attract a lot of investors, especially Polychain leading the round, is because they are some of the largest DOT holders and Kusama (KSM) holders. They want profitability in this space, they want to use DeFi protocols, “he said.

Rouen said Parallel plans to double its staff in the next six months. Right now he owns 20 full-time employees, five months ago it was just him. Growth is needed to keep pace with expansion requirements: Rouen wants to hire specialized engineers who can build for ecosystems other than just Polkadot. Rouen said Parallel would become a “brand” with reliance on multiple blockchains.

“We believe in a multi-chain future. Polkadot is one of them that will lead, Ethereum and Solana will also position themselves well. Whenever we find problems in the space related to DeFi, Parallel will solve them, ”he said.

Each project will be its own unit.