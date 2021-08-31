Photo: Kim Kardashian showed what was happening behind the scenes at the presentation of “Donda”

On August 26, the third party took place – the presentation of the new album “Donda” by Kanye West. This concert was more like a play, and the ex-wife of rapper Kim Kardashian became one of the characters. Kim not only came to support the ex-husband once again, but also showed a photo of the backstage from the presentation. The girl posted a photo with a copy of West’s childhood home – the center of the impromptu scene. The performer created a model of his old home, which was located in Chicago and in which the rapper spent his childhood. In the same series, there are photographs of daughter North and her friend who joined the performance.

The girl signed the pictures as “Donda” – that was the name of West’s late mother. The album presentation script is based on the brightest and most important events in the artist’s life. The most talked about part of the performance was the arson of Kanye and the recreation of his 2014 wedding to Kim.

The couple had a falling out for a long time, but their marriage is still legally secured. Fans suggest that the ex-spouses are returning to life together. The stars themselves did not make any statements on this matter.

Under the publication, Kim wrote that the white wedding dress was provided by the Balenciaga brand, and it was sewn Haute Couture – by hand and specially according to the Kardashian standards. These photos dispelled doubts that Kanye’s ex-wife did attend the wedding ceremony during the presentation. West finally released the LP on August 29. Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram a story with one of the tracks in her playlist to show that she is also listening to the new album. However, users have noticed that the sound is turned off in these screenshots.

“Kim Kardashian showed like she was listening to Kanye’s album, but the sound was turned off.”

At the first “Donda” release party, Kim was also present, but as a spectator. She came to West’s concert in Atlanta with their children together. She chose the outfit in one tone with Kanye himself, who spent the evening on stage.