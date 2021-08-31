Piano, songs and prayers: Selena Gomez showed how she spends time with her friends in quarantine

Selena Gomez

The quarantine regime, introduced in most countries of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, awakens a passion for experimentation in many stars. So, the other day, 27-year-old Selena Gomez decided to diversify her usual repertoire.

She posted on Instagram a new video, which she recorded with her friends Liz and Anna Golden, while at home in self-isolation. In the video, the singer and her friends, to the accompaniment of a piano, perform The Blessing by singer Carey Job, who sings songs on Christian themes.

God be with us. A thousand generations, your family, your children, your children’s children and their children. He’s here for you

– Selena signed the video.

Many followers thanked Gomez and her friends for the kind video and in return wished her all the best and the best. Carey Job herself reacted to the new video of Selena – she liked the unusual reading of her song.

I really like! I send you rays of love, girls,

– wrote Carey.

Recall that Selena Gomez is deeply concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and related problems. At the end of last week, the singer presented a new video for the song Dance Again, and at the same time launched a charity event to help young artists affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The proceeds from the sale of Gomez’s new merch will be donated to aspiring musicians unemployed due to the virus outbreak.









To date, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world is more than 718 thousand people. More than 34 thousand have died and more than 150 thousand have recovered.