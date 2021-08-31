Popular Movie Roles: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon | Vogue Ukraine

But what if the famous characters were played by someone not the one we are used to seeing in this role? This could very well have happened …

George Clooney as Noah in The Notebook? According to the Oscar-winning actor, it almost happened. Clooney talked about the casting during an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “Several years ago I was offered to do a movie called The Notebook, which ended up starring Ryan Gosling.” For those unfamiliar with the romantic drama based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Diary of Remembrance is the love story of Noah and Ellie. Noah was ultimately played by Ryan Gosling and Ellie by Rachel McAdams. The chemistry between them on screen was so strong that it grew into a two-year relationship behind the scenes, and thanks in large part to that chemistry, the film became one of the most beloved romantic films of all time.

Although she had already played her iconic roles in Practical Magic and Eyes Wide Shut by that time, Nicole Kidman was set to work in another blockbuster of the 1990s, which was eventually played by Julia Roberts. Kidman spoke of her desire to play Hollywood actress Anna Scott, Hugh Grant’s onscreen love, in the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill. “I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played,” Kidman said and explained why she thought she had no chance for this memorable role. “I was not well-known and not talented enough.” Kidman also revealed that she was “going to play a small role” in another Richard Curtis film, Love Actually.

Prior to her starring roles in The Room and Captain Marvel, Brie Larson had a fair share of auditions for roles that could have made her famous much earlier. And when we talk about a large share, we mean that Larson went to dozens of auditions to no avail. On her YouTube channel, the Oscar winner spoke of 33 roles she auditioned for but failed. One of them is the role in The Hunger Games. Larson could well be imagined as Katniss Everdeen with a bow and arrow (played by Jennifer Lawrence) fighting for her life. Or perhaps in the role of someone who was also unfortunate enough to be selected for the competition. Larsen also admitted that she auditioned for roles in Gossip Girl, The Big Bang Theory and Avatar.

25 years after the film’s release, it’s hard for us to imagine the 1995 classic Clueless without the main characters, Alicia Silverstone and Stacy Dash, who so memorably played the roles of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, respectively. That was until we found out that two other famous actresses were also competing for roles in the cult film. According to W Magazine, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who co-star on Hulu’s Fire Smoldering Everywhere, revealed in an interview that they both auditioned for Clueless. It’s unclear who Washington auditioned for, but naturally, Witherspoon set her sights on Cher’s lead role. It also became known that the unforgettable role of Paul Rudd as Cher’s passion, almost went to Ben Affleck.

Rachel McAdams eventually landed the role of Ellie in The Notebook, taking away the opportunity from Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, and Britney Spears, who all auditioned. And according to The Cut, Jessica Simpson revealed in her memoir Open Book that she also auditioned for the role of Ellie in the cult film.

Would Game of Thrones be the same if Elizabeth Olsen played the already iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen instead of Emilia Clarke? We will never know. But we do know that Clarke was one of the key actresses that made the show the phenomenon it has become in eight mesmerizing seasons.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke stated that she almost played Anastacia Steele from Fifty Shades of Gray. Clarke admitted that she turned down the role of Steele for a very specific reason: “The last time I was nude on camera was in Game of Thrones. And that was a long time ago. But I’m still asked too often about this, ”Clarke told the publication. “And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick of it because I did it for the character, not for some guy to look at my tits.” So when I was offered the role, I thought I couldn’t do nude again. ” Dakota Johnson eventually took on the role of Steele and played her in all three parts of the film.

The 1999 cult teen romantic comedy 10 Reasons I Hate, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, might have looked very different if Kate Hudson had co-starred Heath Ledger. In an interview with The New York Times, casting director Marcia Ross revealed that the actress in How to Get Rid of a Boyfriend in 10 Days was one of the top contenders for the role of Kat Stratford, which ultimately went to Julia Styles.









The film put many actors on the Hollywood map, including Julia Styles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and became one of the most popular films of that year. Even now, 20 years later, he’s still consistently ranked among the top rom-coms of all time. According to Ross, although she “loved” Kate Hudson for the role, Hudson’s mom, actress Goldie Hawn, was the reason Hudson didn’t play Kat. In an interview, Ross said, “Her mom didn’t like the script, so they turned it down.”

Emma Stone won an Oscar for her role as Mia in La La Land, which could have gone to Emma Watson, which seems unthinkable, after watching the musical with the iconic duo Stone and Ryan Gosling. According to an interview with Watson in 2017, she was already working on Beauty and the Beast and said she was unable to take on the role in La La Land due to scheduling conflicts.

The iconic role of Jack in “Titanic” almost went to Matthew McConaughey. In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Keith Winslet admitted that she actually auditioned with McConaughey. “I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird?” Winslet told Colbert. – I’ve never said it publicly before. I auditioned with Matthew and it was absolutely fantastic. But all the same, the result would not be the same as that of the duet of Kate and Leo. ” In turn, for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter podcast, McConaughey revealed how much he wanted the role at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence originally auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight, but the role went to Kristen Stewart.

Neither Sandra Bullock nor George Clooney were the first to appear in Gravity. Originally, the main characters were supposed to be Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr. When Jolie turned down the role, she went to Natalie Portman before she was ultimately played by Bullock.

It was to be Johnny Depp’s destiny to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Jim Carrey turned down the lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean because during the filming there was a conflict with another project in which Carrey worked – Bruce Almighty.

Nicole Kidman left the cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Brad Pitt reportedly demanded that Angelina Jolie replace her. Just think, we might never have had Brangelina.

Gwyneth Paltrow was originally cast by James Cameron for the role of Rose in Titanic. Until he found Kate Winslet. A year after the release of Titanic, Paltrow starred in Shakespeare in Love, for which she won an Oscar, but Winslet was initially offered the role.

Before Rooney Mara landed the role of Lisbeth Salander, Natalie Portman, Elliot Page, Carey Mulligan and Scarlett Johansson auditioned for the role of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Director David Fincher said Johansson was great, but “the main problem with Scarlett is that you can’t wait to see her take off her clothes.”

Will Smith turned down the roles of Neo in The Matrix and Django in Django Unchained, which eventually went to Keanu Reeves and Jamie Foxx, respectively.

For the role of Holly Golightly in the film adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, author Truman Capote wanted Marilyn Monroe. But she turned down the role because her acting coach said the role would badly affect her image. Her replacement Audrey Hepburn received several nominations for her work.

While it seems impossible to even imagine that the character Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston on Friends, could have been played by someone else, it seems like it almost happened. In an interview with News.com.au. Jane Sibbett, who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol Willick, revealed that she initially negotiated to play Green. “I actually auditioned for one of the main roles,” Sibbett said in an interview. “It was the role of Rachel, but I usually don’t tell people about it because Jen Aniston played her like no one else could.”

Based on materials from vogue.com.au