Saved by the Bell joked about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant. Fans are outraged

In 2017, the famous singer Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant – a close friend of the star Francia Rice became a donor. They decided to recall this story from the life of Gomez in the sitcom “Saved by the Bell”. True, it turned out to be unsuccessful for its creators.



In one of the scenes of the sixth episode, two students argued about who became a donor for Selena. So, one of them claimed that the mother of Selena’s ex-lover Justin Bieber became the donor. And another said that Demi Lovato donated her kidney to the singer.

They are best friends, just like you and me (in real life, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are not friends. – Ed.),



– says one heroine of the show.

wtf is wrong with this show and it’s obsession with selenas health ??? this is so disgusting and unnecessary @peacockTV @TraceyWigfield @bariotweets @RealPeterEngel pic.twitter.com/MgbPsI2bVy – ⁷ (@TayIenaVoodoo) November 28, 2020

In another scene of the same episode, the main characters are talking against the background of a wall with graffiti that says “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?”

“Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” This is fvcking disgusting and inappropriate @peacockTV! RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/6uYCbyNnV4 – B! Tch (@fetishofsmg) November 28, 2020

After that, the creators of Saved By The Bell had to apologize. They released a public address in which they apologized for the inappropriate jokes.

We are sorry. It was not our intention to be light on Selena’s health. We have contacted her team and will make a donation to Selena Gomez’s charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.

28-year-old Gomez herself has not yet commented on the scandal, but her friend Francia Rice immediately reacted to it. She noted that the actors and producers of the series apologized to her personally, which she greatly appreciates, but also stated that this public apology should extend to all donors who may be offended.

As a kidney donor, I want to show my love and make it clear to other donors that they are not alone. They see you. I appreciate you very much. You are so brave and your selfless act is greatly appreciated!

She said.