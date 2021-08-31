Selena Gomez fans think she got a tattoo like Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez / Justin Bieber

At the recent 2019 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez was one of the most talked about stars. The 27-year-old singer performed her new hits on stage. On Instagram, she shared behind-the-scenes footage and details of her look for the show, and also told fans that she got a new tattoo.

Gomez shared a series of shots showing the tattoo artist at work. So, on the upper part of the thigh of a celebrity there was an image of hands folded for prayer and a rosary. The singer’s followers unanimously recalled on the social network that Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Justin Bieber, had previously made himself the same pattern on his leg. However, it should be noted that such an image is generally popular.



Selena Gomez





Bieber and Gomez’s romance began in 2010, and eight years later, Selena and Justin finally broke up. All this time, they sometimes converged, then diverged. Looking back at that time now, the singer says she doesn’t want a toxic relationship in the future.

When it’s your first love and much in life in general, the relationship can be a little toxic. You get codependency, and you think that it is love. You get used to the fact that you have passion, disappointment, quarrels, and you think that this is love. And I believed in this for a long time. Now I want a real relationship. So that they are not codependent, complex, with communication problems. As you get older, you already understand who suits you, and you find people who are on the same wavelength with you, – Selena admitted in an interview.









Now she is alone: ​​she has not met anyone for two years. Justin Bieber, we recall, married Hailey Baldwin.



Justin Bieber



