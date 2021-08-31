Shiden Network (SDN) Officially Launched | Blockchain24

Sota Watanabe, developer of the Astar EVM-compatible smart contract platform, formerly known as Plasm, for the Polkadot ecosystem, announced that SDN token transfers are now available on the Shiden mainnet, which is a duplicate of Astar’s on the Kusama network. He also said that Shiden “will soon implement smart contract functionality.”

“Today we are very pleased to announce that we are officially allowing the transfer of tokens on the Shiden network. This update allows token holders to transfer SDN tokens. In addition, Shiden will soon be implementing smart contract functionality so that developers can deploy both Ethereum smart contracts (EVM) and WASM smart contracts on the Shiden network, ”Watanabe said.

The head of Astar said that the team has now completed stages 2-1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

“Phases 2-7 and Phases 2-8 will not take long and we will complete them in the coming weeks. The most important phase for us is phase 2-9, which includes dApp staking, ”said Watanabe.

Stacking dApp, according to the developer, is a unique feature that only Shiden and Astar networks support in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems, respectively.

“In general, people underestimate the potential of things they’ve never seen before. However, we believe that after the implementation of this function, the expansion of the ecosystem will undoubtedly accelerate. In addition to this, we will officially launch the Astar web portal as soon as it is fully ready, ”writes Watanabe.

The Astar chapter goes on to mention the Developer Program and the Community Program.









Developer Program

“We are always focused on the community and product development, so we designed the program in a similar way – we are interested in high quality teams building infrastructure / integrations to help our developers and applications that the community needs. It can be broadly divided into 2 different tracks: the infrastructure track and the application track, ”wrote Watanabe.

Community Program

“Astar is a community driven project and we would appreciate it if you could help grow our ecosystem. We have created an open community program where every member of the community can join and support the Astar ecosystem. You can earn points and receive dApp staking rewards if your contributions are valid. Joining the community program as a community member is also the perfect way to show us that you are the ambassador we need for the Astar ecosystem. It is also an ideal way to learn more about Astar and the Polkadot ecosystem, ”said the head of the project.

According to Watanabe, the community program consists of two tracks:

Community Rewards: Help grow the Astar ecosystem and get rewarded for your contributions.

Ambassador Program: Become an official ambassador for the Astar ecosystem.

“We will strategically focus on these programs in September to expand our ecosystem,” promised Watanabe.

What is Astar Network?

Astar networkCommonly known as the Plasm Network (PLM), is a decentralized app hub for the Polkadot ecosystem that supports Ethereum, WebAssembly, and Layer 2 solutions such as ZK Rollups. Astar aims to be a cross-chain smart contract platform that will support multiple blockchains and virtual machines.