Sources told about the imminent divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | News | News

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is getting divorced from her husband, rapper Kanye West. This was reported on January 5 by Page Six, citing numerous sources.

“They keep in the shadows, but it’s over for them. Kim hired [адвоката] Laura Wasser, and they are negotiating a settlement, ”the source said.

According to him, 40-year-old Kardashian has stopped wearing an engagement ring and is spending the New Year holidays without her spouse, who remained at the family ranch in Wyoming.

It is noted that the TV star persuaded the musician to spend some time separately so that they could calmly complete the divorce proceedings.

Another source said that Kardashian made a lot of efforts to help her husband with his psychological problems, but “the divorce will take place because Kim has grown a lot” and intends to start a career as a lawyer to promote her campaign to reform prisons.









The publication also learned that the musician himself is annoyed by the lifestyle of the Kardashian family, and he no longer wants to have anything to do with them.

As Gazeta.ru reminds, the couple has been married since 2014, they have four children.

In the summer, Kanye West wrote several posts on Twitter, in which, in particular, he wrote about the intention to divorce his wife, as well as about the attempts of the Kardashians to lock him at home and forcibly send him for treatment. He also named his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-un”.

Subsequently, all messages were deleted, and Kim Kardashian publicly announced that her husband suffers from bipolar disorder. The musician himself then apologized to his wife.