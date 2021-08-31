Still romance: Megan Fox was caught kissing with Colson Baker after breaking up with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox / Coulson Baker

During the quarantine, many stellar pairs broke up – 34-year-old Megan Fox and 46-year-old Brian Austin Green did not pass this test either. Although insiders claimed that the discord in the couple had matured for a long time: information appeared in the press that Megan wanted to leave her husband a few years ago, when he became seriously ill.

Nevertheless, people who know the couple argued that Brian had a hard time breaking up and was not even going to file a divorce yet.

Megan Fox

Be that as it may, it seems that both are still not going to yearn alone. So, Green was caught by the paparazzi in the company of 25-year-old model Courtney Stodden, and Fox no longer intends to hide her feelings for 30-year-old rapper Colson Baker, known under the stage name Machine Gun Kelly.

Colson Baker

The couple actually officially confirmed their relationship – Western tabloids published footage of Megan and Coulson holding hands and kissing during a walk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jFja5m2VNE

Recall that before that, the stars constantly provoked rumors about their romance – they began to discuss the relationship of the couple on the network especially after the rapper’s video for the song Bloody Valentine, in which Megan starred, was released. In the video, both are involved in some very passionate scenes.

Recall that Fox and Green got married in 2010, the couple have three common sons – seven-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodie and three-year-old Journey.







