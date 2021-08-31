Tennis star Naomi Osaka takes interest in Dogecoin and launches NFT

Naomi Osaka, a leading tennis player from Japan, has been open about diversifying her cryptocurrency investments after noticing the Dogecoin (DOGE) hype, which was primarily led by Elon Musk.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Osaka revealed that she was in talks with her agent about cryptocurrencies after reading about Dogecoin and its potential to “pop up.”

The tennis legend credited the Twitter cryptocurrency ecosystem as the main source of her interest in investing in Dogecoin long before she spoke to her agent about it.

Osaka has also joined the non-fungible token (NFT) space by launching a collection of rare tokens ahead of the US Open.

Back in April, Osaka, in collaboration with her sister Mari Osaka, launched a collection of six 1 of 1 NFTs, which collectively sold for nearly $ 600,000. Of the lot, the highest purchase amount per NFT was $ 200,200, which is currently the highest. expensive, sold by a professional tennis player.









Another major sport that has shown an ongoing interest in NFT is football. Paris Saint-Germain football team recently launched PSG Fan Tokens, which became popular after legendary player Lionel Messi joined the club. Messi’s two-year contract is reportedly with PSG also included PSG tokens as part of its payment.

Beyond sports, big brands such as Budweiser and Visa have started acquiring NFTs instead of creating their own tokens. NFT has also received support from leading entrepreneurs such as Mark Cuban who have invested in building “scalable AI infrastructure for NFT.”

Mainstream musicians like Kings of Leon are also involved in NFT-based album sales, with sales exceeding $ 2 million. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was one of the first major label artists to release a single as NFT.