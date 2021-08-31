The analyst predicted a sharp rise in bitcoin

MOSCOW, Aug 16 – PRIME. The RBC-Crypto expert predicted the growth of the main cryptocurrency to the level of $ 50 thousand in the coming days and an upward trend of alternative crypto-coins.

Bitcoin for the first time since mid-May approached $ 48 thousand

On August 14, the rate of the main cryptocurrency approached the mark of $ 48 thousand per coin. This happened for the first time since mid-May. Bitcoin is up 64% since July 20. Other cryptocurrencies have responded with growth to the rise in bitcoin. XRP soared 60% last week, Cardano gained 47%, and Binance Coin rose 14%.

Bitcoin may soon overcome the level of $ 50 thousand and meet resistance at the level of $ 54 thousand, said Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange. “Bitcoin will not have much trouble getting to $ 50 thousand, despite the resistance around $ 48 thousand. The fact is that $ 54 thousand will open the way for renewing the historical maximum and, of course, the price will resist,” added Karkhalev. Broker gave advice on when to buy bitcoin





In his opinion, “explosive” growth of altcoins can be expected, because investors seek to increase the profitability of their assets and invest in other crypto coins. The position of digital coins was strengthened by a major update of London in the Ethereum network, which took place on August 5, reminded the head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev.

According to Deev, the new stage of the pandemic has provoked an influx of investors into the crypto market. He stated that the “time for altcoins” has come.

“Investors are literally scouring in search of new opportunities against the backdrop of the global crisis, when neither the dollar, nor gold, nor securities provide sufficient prospects for income,” the specialist is sure.

