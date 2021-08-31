The artist showed how the appearance of Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and other stars has changed over time

Jennifer Lopez

Photoshop traces in the pictures of show business stars usually cause condemnation, but not in the case of the master of retouching Ard Gelink. He created (and continues to create!) A series of retrospective collages dedicated to famous people. In his photographs Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Hugh Grant, Justin Bieber and other stars are “captured” next to them in childhood, adolescence or early career.

Gelink created his own style, and skillful use of Photoshop tools allowed him to organically combine different images. Many social media users have already paid attention to Arda’s work. Looking at them, one can not only remember the past, but also see the result of the stars’ struggle with age. And many of them win this fight.



Jennifer Lopez



Brad Pitt



Julia Roberts



Jennifer Aniston



Angelina Jolie



Leonardo DiCaprio



Selena Gomez



Cristiano Ronaldo





Sandra Bullock



Mariah Carey



George Clooney



David Beckham



Queen Elizabeth II



Justin Timberlake



Nicole Kidman



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson



Jimmy Fallon



Kate Winslet











Daniel Craig



Bruce Willis



Oprah Winfrey



Justin Bieber



King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander



Reese Witherspoon



Pink



Emma Watson



Demmy Moor



Hugh grant



Amy Schumer



Daniel Radcliffe



Lady Gaga



Robert DeNiro



Al Pacino

