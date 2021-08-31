Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    The artist showed how the appearance of Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and other stars has changed over time

    Jennifer Lopez

    Photoshop traces in the pictures of show business stars usually cause condemnation, but not in the case of the master of retouching Ard Gelink. He created (and continues to create!) A series of retrospective collages dedicated to famous people. In his photographs Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Hugh Grant, Justin Bieber and other stars are “captured” next to them in childhood, adolescence or early career.

    Gelink created his own style, and skillful use of Photoshop tools allowed him to organically combine different images. Many social media users have already paid attention to Arda’s work. Looking at them, one can not only remember the past, but also see the result of the stars’ struggle with age. And many of them win this fight.

    Jennifer Lopez
    Brad Pitt
    Julia Roberts
    Jennifer Aniston
    Angelina Jolie
    Leonardo DiCaprio
    Selena Gomez
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Sandra Bullock
    Mariah Carey
    George Clooney
    David Beckham
    Queen Elizabeth II
    Justin Timberlake
    Nicole Kidman
    Dwayne Johnson
    Jimmy Fallon
    Kate Winslet
    Daniel Craig
    Bruce Willis
    Oprah Winfrey
    Justin Bieber
    King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander
    Reese Witherspoon
    Pink
    Emma Watson
    Demmy Moor
    Hugh grant
    Amy Schumer
    Daniel Radcliffe
    Lady Gaga
    Robert DeNiro
    Al Pacino
