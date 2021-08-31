The artist showed how the appearance of Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and other stars has changed over time

Jennifer Lopez
Photoshop traces in the pictures of show business stars usually cause condemnation, but not in the case of the master of retouching Ard Gelink. He created (and continues to create!) A series of retrospective collages dedicated to famous people. In his photographs Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Hugh Grant, Justin Bieber and other stars are “captured” next to them in childhood, adolescence or early career.
Gelink created his own style, and skillful use of Photoshop tools allowed him to organically combine different images. Many social media users have already paid attention to Arda’s work. Looking at them, one can not only remember the past, but also see the result of the stars’ struggle with age. And many of them win this fight.
Jennifer Lopez
Brad Pitt
Julia Roberts
Jennifer Aniston
Angelina Jolie
Leonardo DiCaprio
Selena Gomez
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sandra Bullock
Mariah Carey
George Clooney
David Beckham
Queen Elizabeth II
Justin Timberlake
Nicole Kidman
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Jimmy Fallon
Kate Winslet
Daniel Craig
Bruce Willis
Oprah Winfrey
Justin Bieber
King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander
Reese Witherspoon
Pink
Emma Watson
Demmy Moor
Hugh grant
Amy Schumer
Daniel Radcliffe
Lady Gaga
Robert DeNiro
Al Pacino