The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt testified against his father

The eldest son of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 19-year-old Maddox testified against his father in court. This is reported by Us Weekly with reference to its own source.

“Maddox, as an adult, had already testified, and it was not very flattering in relation to Brad,” – said the insider. It is noted that the young man no longer uses his father’s surname and signs himself as Jolie. The source added that the heir to the star couple intends to officially change the passport, but his mother did not support this.









Earlier it was reported that actress Angelina Jolie is going to provide evidence of domestic violence by her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Then they noted that the new trial may include the testimony of three minor children of artists Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Maddox, Zakhara and Pax also have the right to speak at the meeting, they do not need parental consent, as they are already adults.

Jolie began her divorce proceedings in September 2016. She decided to go for it because of disagreement with the educational methods of her husband. It was reported that the reason for the breakup was a quarrel in a private jet, during which a drunken actor hit Maddox.