The expert named three factors that will affect the growth of the main competitor Bitcoin

Lead analyst Aaron Arnold in one of his videos on Youtube talked about the main reasons that can lead to the growth of altcoin. Moreover, the analyst notes that this growth will be explosive.

Main growth factors

The first factor is the change in the Ethereum blockchain. A coin burning tool has been implemented. In early August, there was an update called London. The mechanism by which commissions were charged has changed. The part that the miners of crypto coins used to receive has now begun to be burned.

“Burning is the liquidation of a part of tokens in order to reduce their number in circulation. This is done in order to reduce the impact of inflation and increase costs. All results of operations are saved as transactions in the blockchain, so everyone can make sure that the coins are destroyed. “









Since the period when this tool appeared, a total of $ 427.5 million was burned in Ethereum, according to information provided by one service that monitors the volume of destroyed digital coins. Also, according to this service, the average rate of token burning was 3.77.

The next important factor is the decrease in the inflation rate. Altcoin’s annual net inflation is only 1.1%, while bitcoin is 0.65% higher.

The third factor is the amount of funds blocked in DeFi. As of January 1, the current volume of such funds was $ 16 billion, and in August it was already $ 82 billion. All this led to the fact that in May this year the altcoin renewed its historical maximum. Its cost was $ 4.3 thousand.

