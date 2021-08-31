The fourth part of “The Expendables” stars Stallone, Stateham, Megan Fox and 50 Cent

The cast of the fourth film in the franchise has been announced.

The Expendables are back! Lionsgate will begin filming another installment of the franchise in October. And, like previous films, she will swell with stars. Of course, the main part will be made up of action actors – Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are going to reprise their roles. But the “newbies” are far from mediocrity: rapper 50 Cent, sexy Megan Fox and Thai martial arts expert Tony Jaa.

This cast was reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This time it will be directed by stunt master Scott Waugh, who directed 2014's Need for Speed.









It is expected that the main screen time will be devoted to Stateham, with Fox as the main female character in the film. The creators of the picture promise that it will become more ambitious and adventurous than the previous parts, and new faces will add freshness and fun to the franchise.

Recall that the first, second and third films “The Expendables” were released in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The latter, according to critics, turned out to be rather weak. Obviously, the studio took a break in several years, prioritized and is ready to “shoot” a testosterone-charged action movie again.

